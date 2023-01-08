Emergency Services at the scene of overturned vehicle on A19 northbound near Sunderland
The emergency services are at the scene of an overturned vehicle on the A19 northbound carriageway.
The incident took place at around 11am this morning (Sunday, January 8), close to the junction for the A1231 turn off.
A statement from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are called at 11am and three fire appliances attended from Birtley, Washington and North Moor.
"The police and North East Ambulance Service are also in attendance at the incident.”
A social media post from North East Traffic News said: “On the A19 northbound, within the A1231 junction, there is an overturned Vehicle.”
Northumbria Police and the the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) have been contacted for further details.