Elderly motorist brings Metro to standstill after driving onto line

Metro trains had to be halted after an elderly lady drove her car onto the tracks.

Services were stopped between Newcastle Airport and Regent Centre after the vehicle was spotted on the line at Kingston Park.

A Tyne and Wear Metro Service spokesman confirmed that the driver, an elderly woman who is 88, had been safely removed from the car, and that no one was injured.

Police and Metro engineers attended the scene to remove the car from the Metro track, and assess the situation.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Monday, and Metros started up again around half an hour later.

The spokesman added:"The service is suspended between Regent Centre and the Airport in both directions due to a car on the track.

"We believe an elderly lady took a wrong turn and ended up driving onto the track at Kingston Park.

"She has been safely removed from the car and engineers are on scene with police working to get the service up and running as quickly as possible."

Northumbria Police confirmed today that the driver had been spoken to by officers,

The force account tweeted: “Metro NPT Officers have spoken with a 88yr-old driver, who drove onto Metro tracks at Kingston Park last night. Nobody was hurt in the incident and no damage was caused.”