The incident occurred shortly after 7.20am on the northbound slip road at the Carville Interchange and resulted in the road being closed for around eight hours to care for the injured and allow officers to investigate the incident.

Following the reopening of the carriageway, Durham Police have since tweeted: ”We are appealing for dashcam footage, witnesses and information following a three vehicle collision near Durham this morning.

"Two people were taken to the University Hospital of North Durham and one woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious injuries.”

Motorists were alerted to the incident after Highways England Tweeted that a stretch of the northbound carriageway was closed between Junction 62 at Durham and Junction 63 at Chester-le-Street due to a collision.

“Durham Police are in attendance at the scene. There are long delays on approach,” it said

A Durham Constabulary Police spokesman confirmed at the time the force had attended the incident. He said: “Police were called to a three vehicle collision on the A1M junction 62 at around 7.20am this morning.

“Officers were joined by fire and ambulance at the scene.”

The A1M northbound where the collision took place.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed crews had taken three people to hospital. He said: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A690/A1 northbound around the Durham area at 7.21am this morning.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and transported two patients to University Hospital of North Durham and one patient was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

