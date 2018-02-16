Drivers warned of Felling Bypass closure as Heworth Roundabout roadworks continue

Drivers are being warned that the Felling Bypass will close at Heworth Roundabout overnight from midnight on Sunday until 6am on Monday as work on the Heworth Roundabout presses ahead.

Drivers are already facing delays on the stretch of the A184 as essential work is carried out.

Highways chiefs say the overnight closures are now needed to "allow traffic management measures to be moved to allow the next phase of the road works to begin".

A temporary diversion route will be in place during the closure.

"When the road re-opens there will be a westbound contraflow arrangement which will allow major work to the bridge deck to be carried out," said a spokeswoman for Gateshead Council, which is responsible for the works.

