Motorists have been urged to take care today after an accident thought to have been caused by black ice on the A1(M).

A car struck the central reservation between J63 and J64 near Chester-le-Street, County Durham, just after 11am.

A recovery vehicle was sent to the scene, causing tailbacks of up to half an hour.

Another accident was reported at the Havannah interchange of the A1231/A194 in Washington.