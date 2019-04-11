Drivers warned as road resurfacing works begin on busy Sunderland road

Drivers are being warned of road resurfacing work due to begin on a busy Sunderland road.

Highways resurfacing works are planned for this Sunday, April 14, on the A690 Durham Road in Sunderland. Traffic diversions will be in place for the works.

A690

The project is part of Sunderland City Council's programme for nearly 250 road and footpath projects over the next 12 months. A sum of £8.5million was allocated to these projects in the council's 2019/20 capital spending budget.



Sunday's A690 Durham Road works are at Burn Park Road and Eden Vale.



Projects in coming weeks also include work on Chester Road and High Street East.



Graham Carr, the council's Asset and Network Manager, said: "The city’s highway network is the council’s most valuable asset and investment in its condition is key to supporting the city’s economic growth and making it a better place to live.



"In order to deliver this year’s extensive resurfacing programme, we are scheduling a significant amount of the work through the spring and summer months. This will at times

cause some disruption.



"We do, however, always plan to minimise this disruption and, on behalf of council staff and contractors, thank you for your patience as we complete these works."



The 19/20 programme of maintenance works includes stretches of Sunderland's key routes such as the A1231, A183, A690 and dozens of B roads and residential streets across the city's Coalfield, East, North, Washington and West areas.



A programme of maintenance works for the city's bridges is also due over the next 12 months.

These bridge works include the A182 Washington Highway interchange, the A1231 Stockton Road Bridge over the Tyne and Wear Metro, the Pallion New Road/Trimdon Street Bridge in Millfield, and the A1290 Southwick Road Bridge over the Metro and rail line.



Major works on Washington's A182 Chartershaugh Bridge are also being scheduled.



Plans for more 20mph zones, further works on residents parking zones (Community Parking Management Schemes) in Ashbrooke, the Chester/Hylton Road area, Howick Park, Seaburn Metro area and Doxford are continuing.