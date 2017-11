Drivers suffered delays after an crash on the A690 near Sunderland this morning.

One lane of the road at Stratstone garage at Stoneygate, near Houghton-le-Spring, was blocked by the accident, which happened at about 10.30am.

It involved one vehicle, which appeared to have the road and struck a lamp-post.

The road was quickly fully reopened. It is not known at present if anyone was hurt in the incident.