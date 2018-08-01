Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash on busy Sunderland road

A motorist has been taken to hospital after a collision which closed a busy road in Sunderland.

Police, ambulance crews and the fire service were called to Pallion New Road following reports of the crash at around 7.30am today.

All lanes of the road were blocked while the emergency services carried out their work, and began inquiries into the cause of the collision.

The incident happened just east of the Woodbine Terrace junction and Pallion Metro station.

Speaking to the Echo during the recovery, a spokesman from the North East Ambulance Service Trust said: "We are currently attending a two-car road traffic accident on Pallion New Road.

"There are two casualties, one has already been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. The other is still being treated at the scene."

Picture: @NELiveTraffic.

Northumbria Police warned the public to avoid the area while clean-up work was carried out, and officers continued their inquiries. The road fully re-opened to the public shortly before 11am.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 7.30am this morning police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Pallion New Road in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended and found a blue Alfa Romeo and a black Audi had been involved in a collision.

"The driver of the Audi has been taken to hospital by paramedics and police remain on the scene to carry out inquiries into the circumstances around the collision.

The scene on Pallion New Road. Picture: @NELiveTraffic.

"Anyone who saw what happened should call 101 quoting log 180 01/08/18."

Fire service crews from Farringdon also attended the collision, and released one of the drivers from his vehicle before he was transported to hospital.

The spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service added: "The driver of the other vehicle was self-rescued prior to the arrival of the fire service and was treated by paramedics at the scene."

