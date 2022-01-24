Delays warning after police called to two-vehicle collision on A1(M) near Chester-le-Street
Delays are being experienced on the A1(M) Northbound carriageway after the police were called to a two-vehicle collision.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:23 pm
The ongoing incident took place between the Durham and Chester-le-Street exits.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision between J62 and J63 Northbound on the A1M at 1.40pm this afternoon (January 24).
“Thankfully nobody was injured and recovery of the vehicles is currently taking place.”
Drivers should approach the area with care.