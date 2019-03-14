Delays on Metro after 'intoxicated' passenger is removed from train

An incident of antisocial behaviour involving an intoxicated passenger led the Metro service to put a halt to a train.

It says there are delays of up to 15 minutes to trains running between Gateshead and South Shields and South Hylton due to a train being held at Gateshead.

People have been asked to leave extra time for their journey.

The incident happened in the lead up to 10am.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “A train was held up at Gateshead for six minutes due to a male passenger being in an intoxicated state on board.

"Our staff removed the man from the train and he was escorted from the station.

“The hold up has caused some gaps in service towards Sunderland and South Hylton that will be recovered.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”