Drivers have faced delays this morning on a key North East road after work to remove ice from the carriageway.

The problems on the southbound section of the A194M are now thought to be easing after a temporary speed limit of 50mph was put in place.

A tweet from North East Live Traffic said: "A194M southbound, previous delays now easing joining the A1 at Washington services due to earlier works to remove ice in the carriageway from last night with a temporary speed of 50mph."