Delays on A19 in Sunderland after two separate smashes

A two-car collision followed by a crash between a car and a lorry have caused holds up for traffic heading southbound on the A19 in Sunderland.

The first crash happened shortly after two between two cars, followed by another just over an hour later involving a lorry and a car.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.17pm today, police received a report of a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A19 southbound prior to the A183 junction near Sunderland.

“Thankfully, there is not believed to be any serious injuries.

"Motorists are advised to take caution as a clear-up operation continues.”

Earlier this afternoon, the force was called to the section of the route between the A183 Chester Road and A690 Durham Road following the smash.

A police spokesman at that stage said: "At 2.12pm today, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound between the A183 and the A690 at Sunderland.

"Emergency services are at the scene, but at this stage there does not appear to be any serious injuries.

"Motorists are advised there may be increased congestion in the area."

The North East Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene near Foxcover Road at 2.08pm, with its teams still on scene at 2.45pm.