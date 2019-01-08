Delays hit A1(M) traffic after collision

Motorists have faced delays on the A1(M) this morning following a crash which led to lane closures.

Highways England said one of its patrols came across the collision shortly before 7.30am today on the southbound carriageway between junction 62 at Carrville in Durham and junction 63 at Chester-le-Street.

The crash happened in the outside lane and led to delays in the area, with drivers told to leave extra time for their journey.

The team moved the vehicles over to the hard shoulder and the lane closure was removed, with heavy congestion around the Washington Services ongoing.