Delays for drivers using eastbound A1231 in Washington and heading for Newcastle Airport

A fire has partially blocked a busy Sunderland road this morning.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:47 am

North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly after 7am today, Wednesday, April 20, that a lane of the eastbound A1231 Sunderland Highway was blocked at its junction with the A182 Washington Highway close to The Galleries.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances, one each from Washington and Gateshead stations, had been called to deal with a car fire shortly before 7am.

No-one was hurt.

There are also delays for anyone heading for Newcastle Airport this morning, with the A1 closed northbound between Junction 76 with the B6324, near Blakelaw, and Junction 77 with the A696/A167, near North Kenton. due to a Northumbria Police led incident.

Diversions are in place and road users are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

The eastbound A1231 is partially blocked near Washington Galleries
