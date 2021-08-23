Dairy Lane incident: Road reopens after three taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following car crashing into wall in Houghton

A road has reopened to traffic after a car collided with a wall in Houghton in the early hours of Monday.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:40 am
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:51 pm

Emergency services were called to the Dairy Lane area of Houghton-le-Spring just after 2.20am on Monday, August 23, after reports of a car crashing into a wall.

The male driver and two female passengers were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after suffering “serious” injuries.

Dairy Lane remained closed between its junctions of Dunhelm Drive and Nine Lands on Monday morning and Northumbria Police have said that an investigation is ongoing.

A Force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.20am today (Monday) we received a report of a car colliding with a wall in the Dairy Lane area of Houghton-le-Spring.

“The male driver and two female passengers were taken to hospital where they remain with serious injuries.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched three paramedic crews, a hazardous area response team and a helicopter emergency medical service to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We got a call at 2.26am this morning for a road traffic collision involving three patients.

Police closed the road to traffic in the aftermath of the incident.

"We dispatched three paramedic crews, a hazardous area response team and a helicopter emergency medical service.

"They treated all three patients, one with a chest injury, one with abdominal and limb injury and one with a spinal injury before taking them to the Newcastle RVI.”

The road reopened to traffic just after 12 pm on Monday.

A number of bus services in the area were affected during the closure.

A road is Houghton-le-Spring has been closed due to a police incident.

