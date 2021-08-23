Emergency services were called to the Dairy Lane area of Houghton-le-Spring just after 2.20am on Monday, August 23, after reports of a car crashing into a wall.

The male driver and two female passengers were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after suffering “serious” injuries.

Dairy Lane remained closed between its junctions of Dunhelm Drive and Nine Lands on Monday morning as part of an ongoing investigation by Northumbria Police.

The car collided with the wall at the front of Peter and Emily Andrew's home in Dairy Lane.

The retired couple, both 65, were asleep at the rear of the house.

"We never heard anything," said Peter.

"We only discovered the damage when we got up for breakfast. By that time, the road was taped off. The car was still there because they were waiting for forensics to examine it. It was quite badly damaged. The police did not say a lot about what had happened."

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said she had been woken by emergency vehicles. "The first I knew about it was the flashing lights," she said. "My bedroom was like a disco. I looked out of the window and could see what I thought was an ambulance and all the police."

The road reopened to traffic just after 12 pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.20am today (Monday) we received a report of a car colliding with a wall in the Dairy Lane area of Houghton-le-Spring.

“The male driver and two female passengers were taken to hospital where they remain with serious injuries.”

Police closed the road to traffic in the aftermath of the incident.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched three paramedic crews, a hazardous area response team and a helicopter emergency medical service to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We got a call at 2.26am this morning for a road traffic collision involving three patients.

"We dispatched three paramedic crews, a hazardous area response team and a helicopter emergency medical service.

"They treated all three patients, one with a chest injury, one with abdominal and limb injury and one with a spinal injury before taking them to the Newcastle RVI.”

