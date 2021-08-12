Nissan plant, Sunderland

At 7.05am this morning, North East Ambulance Service received a report of a cyclist being involved in a collision with another vehicle and dispatched three paramedic crews to the scene where a man was treated for head and chest injuries before being taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The incident affected Go North East bus services 50 and 56 between 7.27am and 7.51am and an alternative route was used while the man was being treated and the incident was ongoing, encouraging commuters to use the Go North East service at Cherry Blossom Way.

Go North East tweeted: “Due to an incident at Nissan, services 50 & 56 are unable to serve Nissan. please catch your bus at Cherry Blossom Way”

Before later saying: “Services 50 & 56 has now returned to normal route following the earlier incident.”