Commuter misery on roads, trains and Metro as 'beast from the east' brings more snow

People heading to work this morning were facing awful conditions as the 'beast from the east' brought more heavy snow.

ROADS

* The A690 was partially blocked at Houghton Cut after a heavy goods vehicle jack-knifed shortly before 7.30am.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at West Rainton onto the A182 because the road is currently blocked.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "This road is now expected to be closed for a significant period of time this morning through the rush hour. Please avoid this area if you are driving this morning."

* A1 Western Bypass, delays to northbound trafffic due to a multi-vehicle collision near Birtley, with tailbacks to the Washington Services.

Chris Hall drove from Roker to North Shields, where he took this picture of the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate. He described road conditions as 'terrible'.

Chris Hall told us: "Made it from Roker to North Shields, left at 6am, roads terrible - untreated."

BUSES

* Stagecoach withdrew all bus services in the Sunderland and South Tyneside areas due to adverse weather conditions.

METRO

A jack-knifed lorry is causing problems on the A690 at Houghton Cut. Pic: North East Live Traffic Twitter feed.

* Due to frozen points, Metro reported severe delays on the South Shields to Pelaw line, though trains are running.

The operator Tweeted: "We will not be operating the peak services today. Only the core services will be operating, subject to delays."

TRAINS

On the trains, Virgin EastCoast reported that due to a points failure between Durham and Newcastle, the northbound line is disrupted.

A spokesman said: "Train services running through these stations will be running non stop between Durham and Newcastle. Disruption is expected until at least 9am.

"Northbound services are currently unable to call at Durham, and any passengers for Durham are to alight at Newcastle for the next southbound service.

"Any passengers at Durham are advised to travel south to Darlington for the next service northbound."

Due to failure of the electricity supply earlier today at Newcastle, fewer trains are able to run on all lines.

Services running through Central Station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

FORECAST

* The Met Office updated its weather warning for the North East to amber for today and tomorrow.

A spokesman said: "Frequent and heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to some significant accumulations developing.

"Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur. Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers."

:: Are the roads bad where you live, or on your way to work? Send us your pictures HERE.