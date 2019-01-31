Collisions cause rush hour delays on A19 and A181

A crash is causing long delays on the A19, with a second crash on a road leading to the route leading to further disruption on the roads.

A lane of the southbound carriageway of the A19 between Cold Hesledon and Dalton Park to the A1086 to Easington is closed due to the crash.

The AA has also reported there are also delays caused by people slowing to look at the accident.

Highways England has said the incident is expected to be cleared before 9am.

A separate collision has led to a partial blockage on the A181 near the A19 Castle Eden Interchange.