A coast road connecting Seaham and Ryhope is currently closed following an accident.

The B1287, between Lord Byrons Walk to A1018 Saint Nazaire Way, is closed in both directions.

The road is currently closed. Picture credit Google

A single vehicle is believed to have been involved in a collision.

The road has been closed since 5.50am this morning.

We'll keep you updated on this incident and when the road is reopened.