Car left on its side after two-vehicle crash off A690

Police officers and ambulance crews have been called to a crash which left one car flipped onto its side.

One lane is obstructed on the A690 heading southbound between East and West Rainton, due to a car on its side.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident, which is believed to have happened at around 8am today.

There is currently no access to the Durham Road junction.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A690 near to the junction of Rainton Bridge.

"Nobody has been seriously injured but the slip road heading southbound."

Two cars are thought to be involved in the incident.