Call for more bus services to serve Sunderland’s historic Minster Quarter

Calls have been made for more bus services to serve Sunderland’s Minster Quarter to boost regeneration in the area.

The cultural hub is set to benefit from a £1.9m National Heritage Lottery Fund bid, with Sunderland City Council (SCC) expecting a final decision this month.

Sunderland Civic Centre.

A funding success would see £2.5m invested in the region, with improvements for the city’s Empire Theatre, Minster and Town Park expected.

During discussion on the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area Action Plan on June 12, councillors raised issues of signage and lack of bus services.

Coun Julia Jackson, speaking at SCC’s Economic Prosperity Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, said lack of services was affecting the area.

Referencing the Minster Quarter, she said: “You’re trying to promote this wonderful area but what work is being done with the buses?

“It’s a great shame that the buses aren’t stopping for people.”

The councillor added current services are limited for residents North of the city with many visitors forced to walk to Park Lane Bus Station or Fawcett Street to catch a bus.

In a discussion around potential solutions, she asked if schemes were available to promote “safe transport” around the site.

Committee chairman, Coun Doris Macknight, also called for the bus companies to “to take the bus companies to task” on the issue.

Townscape heritage project officer, Judith Miller, said the area had to have a balance of buses and vehicles to make it “attractive to residents”.

A new wayfinding strategy – included in the Minster Quarter Masterplan -would also see new signs and maps in future “promoting certain routes over others”.

On the wider regeneration works in the area, the officer added: “Businesses are doing well but it’s the buildings around them.

“You can see the deterioration in the shop fronts and loss of detail, we’re trying to make it feel like a historic place.

“We want people to come here and explore.”

Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area was designated in 1969 centred upon the core of the Medieval village and was extended in 1989 to include surrounding 19th and early 20th century development.

The boundary includes the Empire Theatre, the Dun Cow and Peacock pub as well as the historic core of the Medieval settlement around Sunderland Minster and Town Park.

A decision on the Heritage Lottery Fund bid is also expected in the coming weeks with the first stage of events planned for summer.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service