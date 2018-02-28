Buses to finish early as 'Beast from the East' continues to bite

One of the North East's biggest bus companies has warned that its services will be ending early tonight due to the continuing bad weather.

Go North East has announced it will be takes buses off the roads earlier than usual today for the safety of its customers and staff as snow keeps falling, with more forecast.

A spokesman said: "Generally, last departures from city centres will be between 7pm and 8pm.

"We are planning to run as many services tomorrow, 1 March, as possible, sticking to main roads initially and would ask passengers once again to walk to main roads to catch the bus.

"Anyone wishing to travel tomorrow can keep up to date on our latest developments by visiting our Facebook and Twitter channels."