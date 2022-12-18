News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bus diversions in place after partial highway collapse in Sunderland city centre

Bus route diversions are in place after the partial collapse of a road in Sunderland city centre.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Borough Road bus lane outside the Museum and Winter Gardens is closed due to subsidence.

Changes to timetables and scheduled routes on Go North East services include:

Hide Ad

*24, 35, 35A and 136 will operate from St Mary's Boulevard;

Most Popular

*2, 2A, 39A, 39B, 700 and 702 will depart from the first stop on Fawcett Street

*33 and 38 will start at the bottom of Burdon Road, next to Yates' Bar

Hide Ad
The Borough Road bis lane is closed
The collapse has been cordoned off
Hide Ad
John Street was closed at its junction with Borough Road
Sunderland