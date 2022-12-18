Bus diversions in place after partial highway collapse in Sunderland city centre
Bus route diversions are in place after the partial collapse of a road in Sunderland city centre.
By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Borough Road bus lane outside the Museum and Winter Gardens is closed due to subsidence.
Changes to timetables and scheduled routes on Go North East services include:
*24, 35, 35A and 136 will operate from St Mary's Boulevard;
*2, 2A, 39A, 39B, 700 and 702 will depart from the first stop on Fawcett Street
*33 and 38 will start at the bottom of Burdon Road, next to Yates' Bar