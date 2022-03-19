The shortages will affect services across the North East as travellers are urged to check for cancellations before setting off.

A Go North East statement said: “Some parts of our network are likely to see disruption today and tomorrow due to a rise in short term staff sickness, on top of the existing driver shortages. Please check before travelling.

“We have published a list of all journeys which may be affected and will be doing all we can to cover them right up until the time of departure. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A list of services affected can be seen below:

X-lines X1 | X1A: From Newcastle, Peterlee, Dalton Park, Easington Lane and Washington Galleries.

X-lines X5 | X15: From Durham and Shotley Bridge.

Disruption is due to staff shortages

Sunderland District Berries 2 | 2A: From Silksworth, Sunderland to Washington and Vine Place to Silksworth.

Connections4: From Houghton-le-Spring

Go North East 5: From Jarrow and South Shields.

Country Ranger 8 | 8A: From Sunderland.

Go North East 9: From Sunderland and Jarrow.

Prince Bishops 20: From Sunderland, South Shields and Durham.

Crusader 27: From South Shields.

Sunderland District Cherry 35 | 35A: From Sunderland and Boldon.

Sunderland District Graphite 39 | 39A: From Pennywell, Vine Place and Doxford Park.

Go North East 50: From South Shields and Durham.

Sunderland District Blue 61: From Sunderland and Murton.

For a full list of services and times affected, visit https://www.gonortheast.co.uk/short-notice-cancellations?fbclid=IwAR037Ur0wp735DHOEBCbUbILQUUzT9J17JlYrkHKuhmfgv7SCvq-wTRD1TU#Saturday%2019th%20March

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.