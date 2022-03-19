Bus bosses warn of weekend travel disruption due to staff illness - Which services are affected
Bosses at Go North East have warned of weekend travel disruption as a rise in short term staff sickness causes a shortage of bus drivers.
The shortages will affect services across the North East as travellers are urged to check for cancellations before setting off.
A Go North East statement said: “Some parts of our network are likely to see disruption today and tomorrow due to a rise in short term staff sickness, on top of the existing driver shortages. Please check before travelling.
“We have published a list of all journeys which may be affected and will be doing all we can to cover them right up until the time of departure. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
A list of services affected can be seen below:
X-lines X1 | X1A: From Newcastle, Peterlee, Dalton Park, Easington Lane and Washington Galleries.
X-lines X5 | X15: From Durham and Shotley Bridge.
Sunderland District Berries 2 | 2A: From Silksworth, Sunderland to Washington and Vine Place to Silksworth.
Connections4: From Houghton-le-Spring
Go North East 5: From Jarrow and South Shields.
Country Ranger 8 | 8A: From Sunderland.
Go North East 9: From Sunderland and Jarrow.
Prince Bishops 20: From Sunderland, South Shields and Durham.
Crusader 27: From South Shields.
Sunderland District Cherry 35 | 35A: From Sunderland and Boldon.
Sunderland District Graphite 39 | 39A: From Pennywell, Vine Place and Doxford Park.
Go North East 50: From South Shields and Durham.
Sunderland District Blue 61: From Sunderland and Murton.
For a full list of services and times affected, visit https://www.gonortheast.co.uk/short-notice-cancellations?fbclid=IwAR037Ur0wp735DHOEBCbUbILQUUzT9J17JlYrkHKuhmfgv7SCvq-wTRD1TU#Saturday%2019th%20March