BREAKING NEWS: Jackknifed lorry in Washington causes A195 closure
The A195 in Washington is currently closed in both directions due to jackknifed lorry.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:53 pm
The incident is causing major delays in the area.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 2.25pm today (Friday January 28) we received a report of a jackknifed lorry at the roundabout on the A195, Washington.
“The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”
Police officers are in attendance at the scene and have confirmed there are no reported injuries.