All lanes reopened after HGV fire and grain spillage caused closures on A1(M)

Drivers were faced with long delays on the A1(M) this morning after an HGV caught fire and spilled a load of grain on the road.

Highways England reported earlier that an HGV was on the hard shoulder but the vehicle was well ablaze on the southbound carriageway at Junction 56 at Barton, south of Darlington.

Traffic officers implemented an "up and over" closure with all traffic diverted off at J56 southbound exit slip, to cross the roundabout and rejoin at the entry slip.

Fire crews got the blaze under control and the closure was removed. However, one lane remained closed as workers cleared a heap of grain lost by the HGV.

All lanes were reopened shortly after 11.15am.