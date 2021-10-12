Accident causes closure of eastbound carriageway of Durham Road in Sunderland
We have received reports of an accident which has closed Durham Road (A690) close to the junction for Ettrick Grove.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 8:21 pm
Two police vans have blocked off the road and a damaged black car and recovery vehicle can be seen in the road.
Police officers can be seen diverting other motorists off the A690. It appears to be the eastbound carriageway which has been closed with traffic flowing freely on the other side of the road.
Northumbria Police have been contacted and we are awaiting their response.