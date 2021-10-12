Accident causes closure of eastbound carriageway of Durham Road in Sunderland

We have received reports of an accident which has closed Durham Road (A690) close to the junction for Ettrick Grove.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 8:21 pm

Two police vans have blocked off the road and a damaged black car and recovery vehicle can be seen in the road.

Police officers can be seen diverting other motorists off the A690. It appears to be the eastbound carriageway which has been closed with traffic flowing freely on the other side of the road.

Northumbria Police have been contacted and we are awaiting their response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Motorists being diverted off as the police deal with an accident on Durham Road.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland roadworks: All the latest lane closures and locations

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

The eastbound carriageway of Durham Road has been closed off.
SunderlandNorthumbria PoliceSunderland EchoWearside