A690 reopens after collision between motorbike and car

One of Sunderland’s busiest roads has reopened after a partial closure following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 9:35 am

North East Live Traffic Tweeted at 8.40am today, Tuesday, June 7, that the outside lanes of both carriageways of the A690 Durham Road at Houghton Cut were closed.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, are at the scene.

The road has now fully reopened.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.05am today, Tuesday, we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A690 near Houghton-le-Spring.

“Emergency services attended but thankfully nobody is believed to be seriously injured.”

Houghton Cut is partially closed in both directions. Image Google Maps.
