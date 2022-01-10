A1M reopens after one person is seriously hurt in three-vehicle collision between Durham and Chester-le-Street

Three people in total were taken to hospital after the crash shortly before 7.30am this morning, Monday, January 10.

Highways England Tweeted shortly after 9am that a stretch of the northbound carriageway was closed between Junction 62 at Durham and Junction 63 at Chester-le-Street due to a collision.

“Durham Police are in attendance at the scene. There are long delays on approach,” it said

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Durham Constabulary Police spokesperson confirmed the force had attended and one person had been seriously hurt: “Police were called to a three vehicle collision on the A1M junction 62 at around 7.20am this morning (January 10).

“Officers were joined by fire and ambulance at the scene.

“One of the drivers has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews had taken three people to hospital: "We were called to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A690/A1 northbound around the Durham area at 7.21am this morning.

The A1M northbound has reopened after being closed for almost eight hours.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and transported two patients to University Hospital of North Durham and one patient was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."

The road was closed for almost eight hours while the emergency services cared those who had been injured and police officers carried out investigation work. National Highways North East has now confirmed that “all lanes are now open” and that “delays are clearing”.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.