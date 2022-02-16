A1/A19 TRAFFIC UPDATE: A19 and A1 now fully reopened following earlier collision and fuel leak
The A19 has now reopened after a serious road traffic collision and the A1 near Chester-le-Street is also now flowing freely after long delays due to an earlier a fuel spillage.
Northumbria Police said officers were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A19 between the A690 and A183 shortly before 1am on Wedneday, February 16.
The force added: “Emergency services currently remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Foxcover Lane and both north and southbound lanes on the A19 remain closed while enquiries are ongoing at the scene.
“Drivers are asked to use an alternative route until the road re-opens.”
North East Ambulance Service said it dispatched three crews to the scene and that one person was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
However, a social media post from North East Live Traffic has now confirmed the reopening of the road.
The post said: “A19 Update: the road is now being reopened after the closure from the early hours of this morning requiring accident investigation work and barrier repairs.”
With drivers across the region trying to find alternative routes, the National Highways Agency North East had earlier confirmed a lane closure on the A1 due to fuel leaking onto the carriageway from a stranded vehicle.
However an updated post said: “The lane closure on A1M northbound between Junction 62 Durham and Junction 63 Chester-le-street has been removed. The broken down vehicle which was leaking fuel has been recovered and the spillage cleared. There remains approximately 7 miles of congestion and a delay of 30 mins.”
We will bring you updates on this story throughout the day.