A19 'fully closed' to traffic due to serious collision

Police and other emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on the A19.

The southbound route has been shut off to traffic at Seaham following the crash, which has happened close to the A1018 from Ryhope and the B1404 Seaton Lane, which takes traffic into Seaham and towards Houghton.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed it was called at 8.20pm to a report of a two vehicle collision and has sent a Hazardous Area Response Vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "The A19 southbound at the Seaham is fully closed due to a serious collision and is expected to remain so for sometime.

"Northumbria Police are supporting colleagues in Durham who are dealing by fully closing the A19 as well as the A1018 and the B1404."

Reports of the collision were made to Durham Constabulary at 8.20pm, but it was unable to release any further details.