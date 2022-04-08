A19 CRASH LIVE UPDATES: All lanes reopened on A19 in Sunderland following two vehicle collision
LATEST UPDATE 10.30am: Two lanes which were blocked following a multi-vehicle collision on the A19 on Friday, April 8 have now reopened.
Police were called at 8.33am this morning to a report of a collision involving two cars on the A19, just past the junction with A1231.
It was reported that one vehicle had struck the barrier and then another car collided with it.
Officers say they don’t believe anyone involved has sustained any serious injuries but the North East Ambulance Service have confirmed that one patient was treated at the scene and another was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.
Lanes 2 and 3 have now reopened following the incident.
An update from the National Highways North East feed on Twitter said: “All lanes are now open on the #A19 southbound between #A1231 and #A183 near #Washington following an earlier multi vehicle collision. Delays are clearing well in the area. Have a safe onward journey.”