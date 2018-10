Have your say

Drivers were facing delays earlier this evening after a section of the A183 was closed in both directions following a crash.

There were reports of a three-vehicle collision with closures in place on the road from the A1(M) J63 (Chester-le-Street) to the A1052 at Bournmoor.

North East Live Traffic, run by the North East Combined Authority, said police have been dealing with a collision on the A183 Newbridge Bank.

There were warnings of residual traffic, but this is now believed to have cleared.