A1 southbound reopened following multi-vehicle crash

The A1 southbound has now reopened in Gateshead near the Angel of the North after a crash involving five vehicles.

Traffic officers were called to the scene and a diversion was put in place.

The road is now reopened but motorists have been told to expect some traffic tailbacks in the area.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "This incident has now been cleared and all traffic has been released. The A1 has now reopened. Thanks again for your patience."