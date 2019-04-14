A1(M) Washington slip road closed due to oil spill

Have your say

The entry slip road on the A1(M) southbound at Washington is currently closed following an oil spill.

Traffic officers are on the scene and a sweeper has been called to deal with the spillage.

It is not known at this stage how long the slip road will be closed for.

Highways England tweeted: "A1M J64 at Washington southbound entry slip road is fully closed. This is due to an oil spill on the slip road. #TrafficOfficers on scene and a sweeper is en route to treat the spillage.

"We will update once the slip road has been re-opened."