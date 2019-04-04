A1(M) is now clear following reports of a 10-vehicle crash near Washington - delays remain

The damaged vehicles from a number of crashes on the A1(M) southbound near Washington have been cleared but residual delays will remain for sometime.

The A1(M) southbound at Washington has now re-opened including the slip road from the A195 following consecutive collisions, which occurred early this morning, which are believed to have involved 10 vehicles.

Northumbria Police has thanked motorists for their patience.

Residual delays in the area will remain in place for some time.

There are currently tailbacks on the A690 at Houghton Cut as drivers look to avoid the A1(M) and join the A19.

What happened?

The carriageway was closed from 6.45am this morning following a major collision.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are currently dealing with an accident on the A1 southbound at Washington which has resulted in the closure of the A1 at the junction of the A195.

"Southbound traffic is being diverted off the A1 onto the A195.

"The slip road from the A195 onto the A1 south is also closed."

The immediate areas of the A1 around the Birtley and Washington Services have now become very congested. Drivers who can avoid the area are urged to do so.

North East Live Traffic tweeted: "A1 Southbound is currently closed at J64 Chester le Street due to to an earlier collision involving 10 vehicles. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and the diversion is via the A195."

Highways England has issued the following advice: "A diversion is available around the closure and the route is marked with a solid diamond symbol on local road signs.

"Exit at J64 and take A195(M) /A195 east. At the Dunlop Roundabout take the third exit and head south/west. Turn left on Picktree Lane, Pass through Rickleton, High Rickleton and Picktree and rejoin the A1(M) at J63.

"Road users in the area should allow plenty of extra time for their journey this morning and consider alternative routes if possible."