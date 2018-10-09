A1(M) crash update: Road will be closed for several hours after 'serious' collision

The A1(M) in County Durham was closed in both directions today due what emergency services describe as a 'serious' road accident.

Diversions were been set up to steer traffic away from the stretch of road involved, between J58 and J59 near Darlington.

Highways England traffic officers and Durham Police were on the scene of the crash, which happened just before noon.

Motorists are advised to expect long delays while the emergency services attend the scene.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were initially blocked.

12.30pm update: Highways England said the road remained closed southbound between J60 and J58.

The northbound carriageway has been reopened.

1.30pm update: Highways England said the road remains closed southbound between J60 and J58, due to a 'serious' collision.

It tweeted: "Investigation work is being carried out, with the road expected to remain closed for several hours."

