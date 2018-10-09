A1(M) crash update: Road reopens after 'serious' collision

The A1(M) in County Durham has reopened after being closed for several hours today due what emergency services described as a 'serious' road accident.

Diversions were set up to steer traffic away from the stretch of road involved, between J58 and J59 near Darlington.

Highways England traffic officers and Durham Police were on the scene of the crash, which happened just before noon.

Motorists were advised to expect long delays while the emergency services attended the scene.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were initially blocked.

Highways England announced at 12.30pm that the road remained closed southbound between J60 and J58 but the northbound carriageway had been reopened.

At 1.30pm, it Tweeted: "Investigation work is being carried out, with the road expected to remain closed for several hours."

* We'll bring you details on this story as they become available.