A1(M) closed near Washington following reports of a 10-vehicle crash - diversion in place

The A1(M) southbound has been closed near Washington following reports of a crash involving ten vehicles.

The collision, which occurred early this morning, is believed to involve 10 vehicle drivers and emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the A195 following the crash.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are currently dealing with an accident on the A1 southbound at Washington which has resulted in the closure of the A1 at the junction of the A195.

"Southbound traffic is being diverted off the A1 onto the A195.

"The slip road from the A195 onto the A1 south is also closed."

The immediate areas of the A1 around the Birtley and Washington Services have now become very congested. Drivers who can avoid the area are urged to do so.

North East Live Traffic tweeted: "A1 Southbound is currently closed at J64 Chester le Street due to to an earlier collision involving 10 vehicles. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and the diversion is via the A195."

Highways England has issued the following advice: "A diversion is available around the closure and the route is marked with a solid diamond symbol on local road signs.

"Exit at J64 and take A195(M) /A195 east. At the Dunlop Roundabout take the third exit and head south/west. Turn left on Picktree Lane, Pass through Rickleton, High Rickleton and Picktree and rejoin the A1(M) at J63.

"Road users in the area should allow plenty of extra time for their journey this morning and consider alternative routes if possible."

It is not known how long the road will be closed for.

More to follow.