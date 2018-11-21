£300k work on Sunderland’s Harbour View Bridges gets green light

City bridges are set to receive a £300,000 makeover after council bosses backed plans for essential maintenance works.

The Harbour View Bridges carry the A183 Harbour View in Roker and boast towering masonry arches dating back to the 19th century.

Currently, the structure plays a crucial part in keeping coast road traffic flowing with its arches also widened in steel and concrete in the 20th century.

On November 21, Sunderland City Council’s (SCC) cabinet heard an update on much-needed works to help strengthen the structures for the future.

Proposals, outlined in a council report, include re-waterproofing the bridges to prevent deterioration and a new paint job for widened steel sections.

It adds that deferring the decision would cause damage to the bridge, leading to increased costs of future repair and the potential to impose a weight restriction.

Council bosses nodded through the plans which will authorise council officers to appoint contractors for the work in future.

Deputy leader of SCC, Michael Mordey, speaking at Sunderland Civic Centre, said that the work is planned for early 2019 to “avoid the Christmas period”.

Emergency services, bus operators and nearby residents and businesses will be informed of temporary traffic management necessary to carry out works in future, a report adds.

Caption: A183 Harbour View Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Caption: View of the Harbour View bridge from public footway. The bridge carries a section of the A183 in Roker

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service