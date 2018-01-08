11 things you said about roadwork plans for the A19

Dozens of you have been sharing your views on an upcoming roadworks scheme for the A19.

In the coming weeks, work is due to start on reducing noise levels for those who live by the road with the installation of an "environmental barrier" on the southbound carriageway at Peterlee.

Read more: A19 drivers face two months of speed restrictions

Work is set to last for a couple of months, according to Highways England, and will be carried out between 10pm and 6am on the southbound carriageway.

During the hours of work, there will be a 50mph speed limit restriction running from a near two-mile southbound stretch of the A19 from around a mile north of the B1320 Burnhope Way junction to Passfield Way turn-off.

Here's how you reacted to the plans on Facebook:

The A19 at Peterlee.

Leigh Haggerstone: "The speed restrictions are only whilst overnight work is carried out to provide an environmental barrier to reduce noise for residents living next to the A19.

"While I understand why the work is being carried out overnight I do wish that they would attempt the work during the day so that we wouldn’t have two months of overnight disruption from the noise of the roadworks."

Stephen Campbell: "Reducing the limit will never ever reduce accidents. In fact it will increase the accidents more than anything cos everyone has the same speed limit, there be more congestion too."

Christine Tait: "There should be 50mph speed limit permanently on the A19 as well as speed cameras no wonder there [are] so many accidents, people drive like speeding maniacs."

Beth Chapman: "This bit of road is horrendous at rush hour. Something needs doing to stop accidents."

Paul Bage: "No one will stick to 50mph on that road."

Alan Wright: "That will reduce the number of accidents. Strict enforcement needed."

Emma Blackett Storey: "I live alongside the A19 in Peterlee where the sound barrier is going, I'd rather they concentrated on making that road safer rather than a sound barrier."

Neal Dixon: "More waste of money then instead of making the A179 and other slip roads safer."

Nick Lee: "If it ends up with the road becoming safer then can’t see any reason for moaning."

Emma Brownless: "Noise isn’t a prob but people [getting] hurt in accidents is!"

Laura Bryant: "Not many will stick to 50."

*Our Safe A19 campaign is calling for an inquiry into accident levels on the road. Almost 2,000 people have added their names to the petition.

Latest figures show that more than 70 people were injured during 2016 in accidents between Wolviston, south of Hartlepool, and Boldon.

You can add your signature to our petition here.

