£1.5million scheme to ensure Sunderland’s busy Durham Road A19 and A690 roundabout can cope with extra traffic from new housing

Plans are being drawn up for a £1.5million project to ensure a busy A19 interchange in Sunderland is fit to handle increased traffic.

Proposals are being put together for the A690 Durham Road roundabout so that it can handle more vehicles when new housing estates are built on land as part of the South Sunderland Growth Area (SSGA).

Up to 3,300 executive and family homes could be buit in the areas of Tunstall, Ryhope and Doxford Park during the next 15 to 20 years.

The SSGA has four development sites, Chapelgarth, land north of Burdon Lane, Cherry Knowle and South Ryhope.

The roundabout project is being largely funded by Highways England and work could start by the middle of this year - although it has not been said how long it is scheduled to take.

The proposals include:

*Widening the A19 southbound sliproad

*Widening the southbound B1286 City Way to create an additional lane and increase junction capacity

*Alterations to the northbound B1286 City Way to allow for the widening of the southbound side of the road

*A noise impact survey to assess any impact the work might have on nearby properties and look at measures needed.

The plans aim to ease the flow of traffic on the A690 A19 roundabout ahead of new housing developments in the area.

Consultation efforts are under way as engineers push towards finalising details.

Coun Stuart Porthouse, who represents the St Chad’s ward on Sunderland City Council, said: “There will obviously be an increase in traffic between now an 2033 and we need to make sure improvements are made to this roundabout.

“This should ease the flow of traffic by accommodating an increase in capacity at the roundabout off the A19 and A690.

“We have got a lot of people employed at Doxford International Business Park and this will also help them get too and from work.”

Coun Porthouse has met with fellow ward members and an engineer to discuss the proposed works and how its impact can be reduced for residents while it is ongoing.

The council has been asked to look at sound reduction measures for the work next to West Park and investigations are to be carried out into access to West Park and Foxcover Road to stop them being used as alternative routes during construction.

Letters are to be sent out to seek people’s views on the scheme.

The SSGA is also looking to add to the area’s infrastructure and services, including a new primary school, a centre, cultural and community facilities, open space, cycleways and footpaths, as well as the completion of the Ryhope to Doxford link road.