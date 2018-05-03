Transport body which owns Metro system signs up to Armed Forces Covenant

Transport body Nexus has signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

Bosses from the organisation, which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, officially signed the agreement this week.

Signing the covenant is the Managing Director of Nexus Tobyn Hughes and Lt Col Andrew Black of the 4th Infantry Brigade.

By signing the Covenant, organisations pledge their public commitment to the Armed Forces, committing to the fair treatment of reservists and veterans, as well as their families.

Nexus says it greatly benefit from the skills that members of the Armed Forces community bring to all parts of its business - and signing the Covenant helps build its reputation as an employer of choice as part of its programme of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Managing Director of Nexus, Tobyn Hughes, said: “I am extremely proud that Nexus is signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

"People who serve in the armed forces make an enormous contribution to our country, and when they leave the armed forces we want them to consider working for us.

“Countless people have already joined our workforce from armed forces backgrounds and have thrived in their jobs, as well as bringing with them a wide range of unique skills and experiences which are of huge benefit to the services that Nexus delivers.

“Ever since the Tyne and Wear Metro was first opened in 1980 it has had a proud tradition of employing ex-service personnel and reservists.

"The railway industry has always been a popular career choice for those who have left the armed forces for civilian jobs.”

Lt Col Andrew Black, of the 4th Infantry Brigade, said: “Across the UK at the moment we have over two thousand companies who have signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

“Across the North East we have over a hundred firms, and it is an absolute delight that Nexus has joined that group of employers who are supporting armed forces talent – those serving, those leaving and veterans.

“It recognises the skills that they develop during service and contribute back to their organisations and their communities where they take on their second careers.

“It’s really important for us to continue to grow that support on behalf of the wider armed forces family.”

Representatives from the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force all attended the signing ceremony alongside Nexus employees and directors.

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Brigade and Queen’s Own Yeomanry attended, with some of the regiments’ military vehicles on display as part of the event.