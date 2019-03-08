Train lines re-open hours after body found on tracks

Train lines have now re-opened after they were closed when a body was discovered on tracks this afternoon.

The body was found on a line at Chester-le-Street between Newcastle and Durham.

The incident left all lines blocked but London North Eastern Railway says that the lines have re-opened.

National Rail said earlier that some trains were being diverted via Sunderland.

LNER tweeted: #LNERUpdate The line has now reopened.

"Customers who have been delayed 30 minutes or more will be able to claim our Delay Repay scheme."