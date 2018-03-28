Train fare dodging, aggravated vehicle taking and stealing electronic cigarettes - a round up of the latest Sunderland court cases

The following Sunderland cases were heard by magistrates:

Skylar Yeoell, 18, of Charles Street, Boldon Colliery, was found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Sunderland on February 2. She was fined £150 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and prosecution costs of £85.

Ian Edward Dixon, 40, of Acacia Avenue, Fence Houses, Houghton, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking in Sunderland on January 5. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with 25 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement. He was told pay compensation of £300 and prosecution costs of £85. Dixon was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Danny Michael Raymond Matuszek, 19, of Gleneagles Road, Grindon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on September 30, 2017. He was sentenced to a three-month community order with an exclusion requirement, banning him from entering Bayswater Avenue and was told to pay compensation of £50.

Ian McCabe, 34, of Flodden Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing an electronic cigarette and USB charges to the value of £115 from a motor vehicle, on December 11, 2017. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and was told to pay compensation of £300.

Richard Campbell, 37, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, was found guilty of travelling on a railway, namely at Central Station, Athenaeum Street, Sunderland, on November 3, 2017, without having previously paid the fare of £10 and with intent to avoid payment thereof. He was fined £660 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66 and costs of £85.