Tragic baby Carter Cookson 'gains his angel wings' after losing his fight for life

Baby boy Carter Cookson who desperately needed a new heart has died at just 24 days old, his heartbroken parents have confirmed.

Parents Sarah and Chris Cookson have shared the devastating news that their brave boy has 'gained his angel wings'.

Carter Cookson lost his life today

His parents launched an appeal to find Carter a new heart after doctors told them he wouldn't survive without a life-saving transplant.

Tonight the devastated South Shields couple say they will never recover after losing their beautiful baby.

Posting on her Facebook page, heartbroken Sarah wrote: "RIP Carter John Cookson.

"Today he could not fight anymore at 5.44pm our brave baby boy Carter John Cookson gained his angel wings and flew into his big brother's arms.

Baby Carter was born on Boxing Day

"We are heart broken....our two boys are in heaven without their Mammy and Daddy we feel so empty and our hearts will never recover.

"No more pain baby boy, no more tubes, be free with your big brother and Granda...until we can all be together again.

"You have taken our hearts with you..... we will never recover."

Sarah and Chris tragically lost their first son Charlie in 2013, and have since set up a charity in his name, the Charlie Cookson Foundation, devoting their lives to supporting the parents of seriously ill children.

Little Carter suffered three cardiac arrests within hours after he was born on Boxing Day.

At just days old the youngster needed heart surgery, which was sadly unsuccessful, and his family were told he wouldn't survive without a heart transplant.