Traffic police officers 'gobsmacked' after catching driver doing 117mph in 50mph road

Traffic police say they have been left "gobsmacked" after catching a driver doing 117mph in a 50mph road.

Officers from Durham Roads Policing Unit were carrying out speedchecks last night.

The force says a driver has been given a summons to appear at court following the incident on the A167 at Chester Moor, near Chester-le-Street.

The unit tweeted: "We were gobsmacked when carrying out speed checks on the A167 at Chester Moor when we caught this motorist doing 117mph in a 50mph limit.

"Driver has been reported for summons to court."