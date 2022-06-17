TRAFFIC NEWS: Motorcyclist seriously injured as part of Heworth Road in Washington closed after collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which occurred earlier this morning on Heworth Road, in Washington, saw emergency services attend the scene with one male motorcyclist being airlifted to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary by the Great North Air Ambulance (GNNA).

Following the incident, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched double crewed ambulance, a specialist paramedic and a clinical team leader before requesting support from GNAA.

The man is described as having serious injuries, with his next of kin being informed of the collision and the road currently remains closed as police investigate the incident.

Police on the scene at Heworth Road, Washington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon and police vehicles, currently remain at the scene on Heworth Road while they carry out an investigation into the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11am today (Friday) we were called to a collision involving a motorcyclist on Heworth Road, Washington.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the male rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His next of kin have been made aware.

“The road is currently closed as enquiries are carried out into the collision.”

Police investigation vehicle at the scene on Heworth Road

A Spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “ We were called at 11:01 to a road traffic collision on Heworth Road, Washington. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance. One patient was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary by air.”

Police at the scene on Heworth Road, Washington