Traffic lights out on busy Sunderland seafront road

The traffic lights are out on a busy seafront road, causing tailbacks for drivers.

The lights are currently not working on Whitburn Road in Seaburn, near to the junction at Morrisons supermarket.

Sunderland City Council is aware of the situation and said that it has been caused by a power cut in the area.

A council spokeswoman said: "This has been caused by a power cut in the area resulting in the fault on the Northern Powergrid supply.

"The lights should be back on by 6pm."

Drivers in the area have reported that the problem is causing a build up of traffic in the area, on what is known as an already busy strectch of road.